Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,602. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

