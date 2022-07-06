Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of EC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.797 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.74%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

