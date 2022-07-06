Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.78

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.78 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 173.46 ($2.10). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.11), with a volume of 377,715 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 10,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,156.45).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

