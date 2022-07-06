Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,495,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $65,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

