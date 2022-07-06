Elastos Trading Down 6.5% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and approximately $256,285.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00007042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004636 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

