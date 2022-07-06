Electroneum Price Hits $0.0028 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.32 million and $43,861.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,381,104 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

