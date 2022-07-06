Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $1,435,725.75 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00.

EA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $124.35. 1,517,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,860. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

