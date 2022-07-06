Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $124.35. 1,517,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

