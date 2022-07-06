Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.75

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $332.75 and last traded at $329.81, with a volume of 23380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $327.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.04 and its 200 day moving average is $279.44. The company has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

