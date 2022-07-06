Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $905,876.37

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $905,876.37 and $7,980.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00044790 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,509,981 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.