Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

