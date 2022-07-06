Emerson Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

