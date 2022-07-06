Emerson Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerson Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

