Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.08

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.08 and traded as low as C$54.27. Enbridge shares last traded at C$54.37, with a volume of 1,371,610 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.07. The company has a market cap of C$109.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

