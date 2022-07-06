Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 102,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

