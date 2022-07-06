Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

