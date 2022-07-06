Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.85. 335,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$26.38.

In related news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

