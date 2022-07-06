Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 40896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

In other Eskay Mining news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$32,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,487,821.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,900 shares of company stock worth $89,723.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.