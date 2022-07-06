Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,384.00

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $237,115.30 and $1,384.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

