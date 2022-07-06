Evercore ISI Trims Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.