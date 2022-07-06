Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

