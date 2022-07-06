Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.91. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 874,684 shares traded.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.37.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

