Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 4.3%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $33.55. 35,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 745,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.