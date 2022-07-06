Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

EIFZF opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

