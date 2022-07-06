Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 87389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

