Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.0561 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $207,442.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

