Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

