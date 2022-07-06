Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 28,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,615. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

