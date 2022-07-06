fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
Read More
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.