Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,453 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,274,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,556,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FHI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,814. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

