Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires Shares of 863,009 Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 863,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 49.31% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 11,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Get Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.