Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys 147,536 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF comprises about 5.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 2.04% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 623,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,493,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 157,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 81,393 shares during the period.

Shares of SPD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

