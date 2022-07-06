Ferguson Shapiro LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.