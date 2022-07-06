Fermata Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.