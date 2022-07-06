Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPOGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.21). The firm has a market cap of £719.89 million and a P/E ratio of 100.25.

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

