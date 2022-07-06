Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.21). The firm has a market cap of £719.89 million and a P/E ratio of 100.25.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

