Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises 4.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 252,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

