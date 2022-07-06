Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,124,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,566,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,644,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

