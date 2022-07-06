Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.27. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $103.44 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

