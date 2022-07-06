Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 3,074,727 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

