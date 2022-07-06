Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 409 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 440,785 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

