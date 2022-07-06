First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Financial by 795.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,155. The company has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

