First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 232,852.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $34,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

