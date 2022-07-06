First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

