Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 9,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

