Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.