Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $39.96 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00007942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.