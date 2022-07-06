Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,628 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $63.86 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.