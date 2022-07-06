Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,280 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $42,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

