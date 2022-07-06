Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.