Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.80

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.80 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.44). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.57 ($1.44), with a volume of 238,398 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.68. The stock has a market cap of £721.15 million and a PE ratio of 623.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

